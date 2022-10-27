AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

