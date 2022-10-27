Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 477 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.