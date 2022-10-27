Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 48,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

