Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 677 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.