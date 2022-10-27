Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 856 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

