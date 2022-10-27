Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 173.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 149,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.