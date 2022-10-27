Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in APA by 1,802.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in APA by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $247,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $46.08 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

APA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

