Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of IJAN stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.