Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

