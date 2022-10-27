Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,971 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

KRE opened at $62.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.