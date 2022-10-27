Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $446,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

TAN stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

