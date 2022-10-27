Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

