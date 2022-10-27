Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $922,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 314,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.