Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 423,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,923,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJO opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

