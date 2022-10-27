Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,777 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 123.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 170,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 94,221 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

