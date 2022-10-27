Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,984 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

