Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,578 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 290,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 261,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

