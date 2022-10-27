Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,110 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 589,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,302,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

