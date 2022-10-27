Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,813 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $106.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $136.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72.

