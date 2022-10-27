Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.

