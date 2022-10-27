Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,039 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after buying an additional 2,165,521 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

