Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $318.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.