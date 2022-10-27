Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,951 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 63.2% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 34.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 17,196.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 98.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

