Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 262 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.17) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.61) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 239 ($2.89).

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 150.70 ($1.82) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.56. The company has a market cap of £23.93 billion and a PE ratio of 500.13.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

