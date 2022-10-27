Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 299 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.61) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, September 30th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 239 ($2.89).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 150.70 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £23.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.13. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.56.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

