Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 8.3%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.15. 4,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,341,000 after acquiring an additional 218,969 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

