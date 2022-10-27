Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 2,660 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($31.90) to GBX 2,660 ($32.14) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bellway to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,289 ($39.74) to GBX 2,167 ($26.18) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bellway to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,765.40 ($33.41).
Bellway Stock Performance
Bellway stock opened at GBX 1,915 ($23.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,441 ($41.58). The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 977.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,906.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,176.61.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
