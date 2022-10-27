Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 2,660 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($31.90) to GBX 2,660 ($32.14) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bellway to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,289 ($39.74) to GBX 2,167 ($26.18) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bellway to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,765.40 ($33.41).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 1,915 ($23.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,441 ($41.58). The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 977.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,906.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,176.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share. This represents a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

