Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,269 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

