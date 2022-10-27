Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 122 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $225.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.20.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

