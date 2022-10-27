Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE OLN opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

