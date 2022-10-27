Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Generac by 260.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 27.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 66.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac from $395.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.21.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

