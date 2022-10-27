Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 390,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 224.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 591,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,226,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.39 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.