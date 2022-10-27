Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,500,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $326.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.44. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

