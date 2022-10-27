Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

DD stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

