Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 14% Higher

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.20. 78,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,177,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Citigroup raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $942.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 26.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 292.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

