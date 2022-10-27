BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Up 8.1%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 2,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 741,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

BigCommerce Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $11,170,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 150.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 610,315 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $11,774,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $10,426,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

