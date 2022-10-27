Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CFO Matthew Buten Buys 142,857 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Biohaven Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of BHVN stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.45.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.81.
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
See Also
