Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CFO Matthew Buten Buys 142,857 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Biohaven Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.81.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

