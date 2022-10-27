Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered Biohaven from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,234,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,009. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,271,000 after buying an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,365,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,573,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

