Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,253,154 shares of company stock worth $85,377,484. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Argus dropped their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

BX stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.50%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

