BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNPQY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their target price on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

