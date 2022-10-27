Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,989 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,989 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

METC stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $488.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 21.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

