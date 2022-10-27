Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $405,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.