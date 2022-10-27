Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

