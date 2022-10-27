Brown Advisory Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,760,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,131,000.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR opened at $83.89 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.017 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.