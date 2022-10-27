Brown Advisory Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.