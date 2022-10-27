Brown Advisory Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SE stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. Sea Limited has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $366.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.87.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

