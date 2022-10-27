Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 852,590 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in EngageSmart by 77.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after buying an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EngageSmart by 51.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 118,912 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -993.00. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

