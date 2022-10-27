Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.