Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,148 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 62.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 104,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,911. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

