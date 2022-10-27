Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.24 and its 200 day moving average is $175.12.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

